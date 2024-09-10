The Amazon offers today they offer us an interesting price for a gaming monitor for those who give great priority to the refresh rate. You can in fact buy a AOC 27-inch curved monitor in Full HD and 240 Hzwith a response time of 0.5 ms. The discount is 28% compared to the recommended price. You just need to reach this address or use the box you see below.
The recommended price is 209€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
AOC Gaming Monitor Features
AOC’s curved display offers a resolution of up to 1920 x 1080 and a Refresh rate up to 240Hz. With support for FreeSync Premium, FlickerFree and Low Blue Light, it is perfect for gaming on computers and consoles, such as PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.
The panel has a 1500R curvaturethe base is removable, has VESA 100 x 100 and headphone output. It has HDMI and DisplayPort output. The frame is thin to limit the size as much as possible.
