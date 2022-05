How did you feel about this matter?

This week, Finland and Sweden formally submitted applications for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). This displeased Russia, which had as one of the objectives of the invasion of Ukraine precisely to prevent the former Soviet republic and other countries from entering the Western military alliance.

Ironically, the Swedish and Finnish requests only came about because the war in Eastern Europe made the two Nordic countries change their minds and give up decades of military neutrality.

The odds of a Russian military reaction to Helsinki and Stockholm will be the subject of this War Games live column. Thursday (19)Starting at 21 hours. Journalist Luis Kawaguti and Commander Robinson Farinazzo will have as guest Paulo Polzonoffalso a columnist for Gazeta do Povo.

The War Games column features exclusive reports on the war industry, armed forces, conflict zones and geopolitics. These topics are deepened in conversations between experts in the field every Thursday.