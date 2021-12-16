The peace missions of the United Nations (UN) are the theme of the live this Thursday (16) of the War Games column, starting at 9 pm.

the reserve general Paul Cruz, former commander of peace forces in Haiti and former director of strategic partnerships at the UN Department of Peacekeeping Missions, will be interviewed about his experience in these actions, what will be the future of these mechanisms of military cooperation and the possible participation of Brazil in them .

The War Games column, published on Saturdays, features exclusive reports on the arms industry, armed forces, conflict zones and geopolitics. Every Thursday, these themes are deepened with an interview with an expert in the field.