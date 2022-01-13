<div id="paywall-google"><div class="wrapper"><div class="col-12 wgt-social-reactions reactions-mobile"><div class="gp-social-reactions"><h2 class="title">How did you feel about this matter?<\/h2><\/div><\/div><\/div><div class="wrapper"><p tabindex="0">Cyber \u200b\u200bwarfare, the subject of the last column, will be addressed again in the War Games live <strong>this Thursday (13)<\/strong>, Starting at <strong>21 hours<\/strong>.<\/p><p tabindex="0">In the live interview, the cyber conflict expert <strong>Eduardo Izycki<\/strong>, a researcher at King's College London, will explain what is behind the global cyber arms race and how Brazil has to protect its critical infrastructure from attacks by hacker groups and even neighboring countries in Latin America.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The War Games column, published on Saturdays, features exclusive reports on the war industry, armed forces, conflict zones and geopolitics. Every Thursday, these topics are deepened with an interview with an expert in the field.<\/p><div class="blog-author-footer"><div class="author-profile"><div class="photo-profile"><\/div><div class="author-description"><h2>Luis Kawaguti<\/h2><p>Luis Kawaguti is a journalist specializing in the areas of Defense, Security and International Politics. He worked at the BBC World Service and provided service to international news agencies. In Brazil, he worked in the newsrooms of Veja, Di\u00e1rio de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL. He is the author of the book \u201cThe Black Republic\u201d (Ed. Globo, 2006) about the UN peacekeeping mission in Haiti.<\/p><\/div><\/div><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" xmlns:xlink="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/1999\/xlink" version="1.1" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 24 24" style="enable-background:new 0 0 24 24;" xml:space="preserve"><path d="M10,18l6-6l-6-6L8.6,7.4l4.6,4.6l-4.6,4.6L10,18z"\/><\/svg>see + in War Games<\/div><\/div><\/div>\r\n#VIVO #cyber #warfare #Brazil #defend
