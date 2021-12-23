How did you feel about this article?

The Brazilian record of defense products exports for the year will be the theme of today’s live of the War Games column, from Gazeta do Povo, at 9 pm.

The Defense Products Secretary of the Ministry of Defense, Marcos Degault, is the guest of journalist Luis Kawaguti to say what has changed in Brazil’s strategy for exporting armaments and defense equipment.

In 2021, Brazil reached the mark of R$9.4 billion in exports of defense products.

Did you know that in addition to planes like the KC 390, the Super Tucano and the Astros rocket system, Brazil also produces radar, drones and even military equipment operated by artificial intelligence?

