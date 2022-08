How did you feel about this matter?

In this week’s live from the Guerra Jogos column, journalist Luis Kawaguti interviews live professors Hélio Caetano Farias and reserve colonel Flávio Morgado, from the Command and General Staff School and the Meira Mattos Institute, of the Brazilian Army.

They discuss Ukraine’s counteroffensive and the course of the war from the perspective of one of the main training schools for the Brazilian Armed Forces. The conversation will be on this tuesday (2)from 9:30 pm.

The War Games column features exclusive reports on the war industry, armed forces, conflict zones and geopolitics. These topics are deepened in weekly conversations with experts in the field.