In the Azovstal enclave of Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, hundreds of war-wounded agonize without medication and painkillers. In military hospitals, young amputees with deformed faces envision a far from heroic future. War is not like video games or movies.

Commander Robinson Farinazzo and journalist Luis Kawaguti discuss live the drama and consequences of the wounded in the Ukraine war. The conversation will be this Thursday (12)Starting at 21 hours.

The War Games column features exclusive reports on the war industry, armed forces, conflict zones and geopolitics. These topics are deepened in conversations between experts in the field, now every Thursday.