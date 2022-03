How did you feel about this matter?

Ukraine’s willingness to renounce entry into any military alliance, as long as it receives security guarantees in return, is the theme of the WarGames live column. this Tuesday (29)Starting at 19 hours.

Journalist Luis Kawaguti and Commander Robinson Farinazzo will discuss live what the chances are for Ukraine and Russia to reach a peace agreement after President Volodymyr Zelensky said he agrees with Ukrainian neutrality.

The War Games column features exclusive reports on the war industry, armed forces, conflict zones and geopolitics. Due to the war in Ukraine, the column’s periodicity was expanded to three times a week. These topics are deepened in conversations with experts in the field, now every Tuesday and Thursday.