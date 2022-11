How did you feel about this matter?

This Tuesday (8), the midterms are being held, the midterm presidential elections in the United States.

In the War Games column live, which starts at 20 hourscolumnist Luis Kawaguti will debate live with political scientist Marcelo Suano about the influence that the US Congressional elections could have on the war in Ukraine and the global geopolitical landscape – especially the continuity of US military, humanitarian and financial support to Kyiv.

They will also address the paths of Brazilian foreign policy under the new government.

The War Games column features exclusive reports on the war industry, the armed forces, conflict zones and geopolitics. These topics are deepened in weekly conversations with experts in the field.