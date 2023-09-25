They were driving too fast in the vicinity of the bus stop, and for this he scolded them. A 19-year-old was attacked and beaten on the street in Anzio, in the province of Rome. Urgently transported to hospital, the young man is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis. The police are investigating the case, according to which the 19-year-old had an argument with his attackers before the beating. The 19-year-old was also run over after the beating.

Witnesses reported that the boy scolded them because they were speeding in the car in the immediate vicinity of a bus stop. At that point the boys on board, two or maybe three, would have stopped with the intention of teaching him a lesson. Once they got out of the car they started hitting him with kicks and punches, causing him to fall to the ground. The beating was witnessed by several passers-by who immediately called the police. Fearing the arrival of the police, the attackers got back into their car and ran away, hitting the boy in the legs. Viewing the videos from the surveillance cameras in the area will be fundamental for reconstructing what happened and tracing the aggressors and traffic pirates. The 19-year-old is now in serious condition at the Riuniti hospital in Anzio and Nettuno.