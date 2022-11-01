Serious accident on the ring road, Antonella Festa died at 50, after she collided head-on against another car

A very serious accident occurred on Sunday 30 October, in the province of Bari. An elderly lady took the ring road in the wrong direction and unfortunately collided with the car driven by Antonella Festa. For the latter there was nothing more to be done.

The news is widespread very quickly and there are so many people who on social networks wanted to remember her, especially for her great desire to live. You have left an unbridgeable void.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in Sunday morning 30 October. Precisely along the Adriatica State Road 16, the Tangenziale which is located in the province of Bari.

The 70-year old lady driving the Dacia Dustershe was in the car and with her was also hers disabled daughter. It is not known how this could have happened, but she has taken the road in the wrong direction.

Only a few meters after entering the ring road, it is collided head-on against the Mercedes A-Class, driven by Antonella. The two cars were completely destroyed and all 3 women got stuck between them sheet metal of vehicles.

Passers-by, given the gravity of the events, promptly launched the alarm to the police and health professionals. Firefighters also intervened on the spot.

The heartbreaking death of Antonella Festa

After the firefighters freed everyone from the cars, Antonella was no longer there nothing to do. Unfortunately, due to the strong battle, he lost his life practically on the spot.

The lady and her daughter, on the other hand, turn out to be hospitalized in hospital, but it is still unclear whether they are life threatening or not. The sudden death of this woman shocked thousands of people. As a result, on social media, there are so many of her friends who have wanted her remember it. In one of the messages it was written: