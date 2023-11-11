Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 11/11/2023 – 9:00

After the Covid-19 pandemic, working hours underwent drastic changes with the popularization of home office and the creation of the anywhere office.

In 2023, however, this trend is decreasing. A survey carried out by the employment platform Infojobs revealed that of the 7,010 job offers, fully face-to-face jobs represent 94.8%, while remote jobs reach 2.7% and hybrid jobs 2.48%.

+After M&A, Serasa and Flexpag present collection efficiency solutions in the utilities sector at SENDI

Faced with the transformations in the corporate world, companies are having to coexist with different ways of working to attract talent. The new trend of Anywhere Office, a model that allows workers to work anywhere, even far from traditional corporate spaces, is attracting the attention of many professionals and companies.

“I really believe in anywhere office, as I have always defended the idea of ​​giving employees freedom over where they want to work, as long as they deliver and deliver results within stipulations and with responsibility”, stated Bruno Carone, CEO of the benefits company Vacations & Co.

Practice can help reduce errors

Brazil leads turnover rates worldwide, reaching 56% of company employees, mainly among generations Y and Z, who want work with more purpose and flexibility.

Furthermore, according to results from the 23rd edition of the ICRH survey, by Robert Half, carried out with 387 Brazilians, 80% said they want a good balance between personal and professional life to feel happier in their career. Carone believes that companies also need to innovate within this time management if they want to stand out in the market.