Venezuelan migrants in a makeshift camp on the outskirts of Bogotá in June 2020. RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP

More than five million Venezuelans have chosen to emigrate, driven by the economic and social collapse that has worsened in their country since Nicolás Maduro came to power in 2013. Of these, 4.6 million are in the region. Although the numbers vary constantly, 1.7 million have settled in Colombia, followed by Peru, Chile, Ecuador and Brazil, which host migrants and refugees in the hundreds of thousands. The quarantines and confinement measures decreed by governments to contain COVID-19 have made it difficult for them to earn a living in their host communities. In neighboring Colombia, for example, where nine out of ten feed the ranks of informality despite an internationally praised reception policy and migration flexibility, the press recorded at the beginning of the pandemic the expulsion of migrant families from pensions who could not pay, in full national quarantine.

Many migrant families have been made homeless in Latin America. While the region was barely trying to cope with an unprecedented exodus, with growing humanitarian needs, the economic ravages caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the last year have had a devastating effect on the most vulnerable. And among them, Venezuelans, who tend to face extremely high levels of informality in the cities where they have found refuge, have felt the blow with particular harshness. The obstacles they face to integration are enormous, and the health crisis has exacerbated the risk of being forcibly evicted from their homes.

Despite these adversities and the growing economic precariousness, most migrants still prefer to remain in the places where they have settled rather than return to Venezuela, according to a study on the eviction of migrants in the region, published this Wednesday by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The Regional Survey of Evictions of Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela, the first of its kind, it is part of the regional coordination platform between various agencies for refugees and migrants from Venezuela (R4V) and the Rapporteurship on the rights of migrants from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

The danger of evictions

Migrants “prefer to stay in the localities where they live, mainly in the cities where they have been at risk of eviction and even in which they were evicted,” the document points out. “In general terms, they feel that returning to Venezuela puts the personal integrity of their families at risk and makes it impossible to have adequate means of life. For the most part, even though they are in precarious conditions, they prefer to remain in the locality, rather than return to their country, ”he points out among his conclusions. Integration is perceived as the most desired durable solution, as more than 82% intend to stay in the host country. Only 7% of the people surveyed consider return as an alternative.

On several fronts, the X-ray is alarming. Most of the Venezuelan refugee and migrant households in the region live on leases in private houses or rooms, through contracts, the vast majority verbal – 73% – and to a lesser extent, written, the report explains. It was carried out from more than a thousand interviews in seven countries: Peru, Ecuador, Brazil, Colombia, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Guyana – about 90% of the surveys correspond to the three countries of the Andean region. These accommodations in many cases do not have the minimum conditions of public services, or sufficient rooms. Half of the households interviewed live in a single room, and the researchers point to a relationship between forced evictions and overcrowding. Furthermore, when conflicts arise, state intervention is low.

“These conflicts around rents were already present due to the lack of opportunities and livelihoods of the households surveyed, and they have become more conflictive, on the occasion of the social and health crisis of covid-19, making a great proportion of Venezuelan refugee and migrant households are at risk of eviction or eviction, despite the measures taken by the governments of the region to prevent forced evictions of the vulnerable population; measures, which, however, were of short duration or were sometimes not observed ”, says the analysis.

Among its main recommendations, the report advises local and national authorities to adopt all the administrative and legislative measures necessary to guarantee decent housing conditions for refugees and migrants from Venezuela, including them in the existing state offer for access to housing or lines of special subsidies adapted to their socioeconomic situation.

It also recalls that, in order to improve their access to the state supply of housing, governments must promote the regularization of the migratory status of refugees and migrants – as Colombia has just announced, which aims to regularize one million undocumented immigrants. As well as enabling shelters and the necessary assistance to attend to those people who may be left homeless, or waiting to be relocated. “The need to guarantee public policies for access to housing as a next step to regularization efforts is key if we want to avoid the continuation of such dramatic situations as those we have observed in the past year,” said Eduardo Stein, special representative of UNHCR and IOM for Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

The control bodies, the document recommends, should play a more decisive role in the legal advice and mediation processes, which in turn can reduce the environment of xenophobia and discrimination. Other studies have pointed out that Venezuelan migrants play a crucial role and, with greater inclusion, can help their host communities recover from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. Access to decent housing appears to be the first requirement to unleash that potential.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the region’s news