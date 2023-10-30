He doesn’t live peacefully. Jossmery Toledo has just made public a complaint of assault. Through Instagram, the model assured that she has videos as proof of having suffered an episode of aggression by a person of still unknown identity. Let us remember that, in the midst of the complaint by the former member of the National Police against the soccer player Paolo Hurtado and his wife Rosa Fuentes, Jossmery requested guarantees for his life before the Judiciary, which was finally denied.

Jossmery expressed concern about retaliation for her and her family. Photo: Instagram Jossmery Toledo

What happened to Jossmery Toledo and what did he report through his social networks?

The influencer published a short text on her official Instagram profile recounting the event. And she would also hold Paolo Hurtado and Rosa Fuentes of anything that may happen to you in the future.

“I have just experienced a situation of aggression that I have never experienced before, in a public place. I have videos and proof. It is unfortunate to reach this point when I have asked for protective measures to avoid these moments of worry and fear, for me and my family. I just leave the record here… Anything that could happen to me, you already know who the culprits are.” he wrote on the aforementioned social network.

Why did Jossmery Toledo denounce Paolo Hurtado and Rosa Fuentes?

Jossmery Toledo denounced Paolo Hurtado and Rosa Fuentes for threats against their personal and family integrity. For her part, Rosa Fuentes denounced the registered lawyer for violence against women and family groups.

When she was consulted about the complaint filed before the Peruvian justice system, Toledo decided to remain silent. “I’m not going to say more about the subject, I’ve already said what’s necessary,” said.