Former president also claims that he has been suffering “persecution all the time” since he left the Executive

Former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) states that he suffers from a “persecution” since leaving the Executive. The statement was given to journalists on Friday night (June 30, 2023) upon landing in Brasília after a trip to Belo Horizonte (MG).

“Do we have something fair in Brazil? I’ve been out of government for 6 months. I wasn’t even here in Brazil on the 8th of January, the persecution continues all the time. Time and time again they ask me the question: ‘Are you afraid of being arrested?’. Anything could happen”he declared.

Watch (1min29s):

“There is no reason nowadays for anyone to be arrested in Brazil”declared Bolsonaro. “Anyone can be arrested and you don’t say why, period. The search and seizure of my house was not approved. The MP was against it. The arrest of my advisors, the MP did not endorse. It was the other way around. Didn’t agree with thathe said.

The former chief executive’s speech is in reference to the PF (Federal Police) operation carried out on May 3, which resulted in the arrest of Mauro Cid, who acted as Bolsonaro’s former assistant.

“Now where do we stop? What they want? Did they take me away? Yes, by all indications, they took me out. Is Lula a democrat? I’m not even going to talk about corruption. Is Lula peace and love? Is Lula the solution for Brazil? Is Lula less hateful?”he questioned.

Read about the PF operation: