Sources close to Jeremy Renner even speak of a possible amputation of the actor’s leg: official news is awaited

Since last January 1, the Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner is hospitalized in serious condition after a terrible accident that happened to him while he was on his snow plow. The star has already undergone two surgeries and unfortunately for him there is no reassuring news regarding his recovery. Close sources even speak of a possible amputation of a leg.

The actor was near his estate located near Lake Tahoe in the state of Nevada. She was aboard his snow plow and, according to some media reports and also the mayor of Reno, he was intent on helping a person who was stuck in the snow.

The vehicle would then roll over and have it crushedcausing very serious traumas and a serious hemorrhage in one leg.

THE doctorsimmediately after hospitalization and surgery, they explained that his conditions were critical, but stable.

In the following days, then, the words of the actor himself also arrived, who on social media had thanked everyone for the closeness received.

On January 10, the day of his birthdayJeremy Renner had posted another photo of him in the hospital, with a slight smile on his face and surrounded by all the doctors who are treating him and his family.

There sisterinterviewed, had declared that Jeremy is a fighter is that will not give up.

Jeremy Renner’s conditions are a concern

In the meantime, the days go by, Jeremy Renner is always hospitalized and kept under close observation and has been subjected to second of the long series of surgical operations which he will have to undergo in the weeks and months to follow.

Alas, the news that arrives is anything but comforting. Some sources close to the actor have told that the situation especially of his left leg is very serious and that it will be a lot difficult that I can go back to one full mobility. There is even talk of a possible amputation.

These, which are mostly just rumors for now, have not been confirmed neither from Jeremy’s direct entourage, nor from the medical team who are treating him.

At the same time, the above items they have not even been deniedwhich of course worries everyone.