For anyone struggling through a thirty-something dilemma, it will feel like yesterday that they were the youngest in the company and they got comments like ‘oh I remember what I was doing at your age’. Tesla will feel the same way: yesterday they were still a very young brand, now there is already a full generation of new EVs under them.

Exactly ten years ago today, the brand put its first Supercharger into use. This one was in Norway. Now there are 13,000 individual Superchargers spread throughout 36 European countries. And to celebrate that birthday, anyone who can charge at a Tesla Supercharger can fill the battery completely free. This has been possible since 09:00 this morning.

Since 2021, ‘foreign’ brands are also allowed to charge at Tesla. For this you have to download the app. It must be busy at the Superchargers, so hopefully all will go well with cars that have the tailgate on the wrong side. These cars should actually be in the wrong section and thus block one Supercharger. Your free charging session must have started before 11:59 PM tonight.