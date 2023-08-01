Home page World

It is said that happiness on earth lies on horseback. So get in the saddle and relax. In the Netherlands this becomes a problem for some. Why?

Hanover/Glimmen – At first, one or the other will surely think: “Don’t tell me anything about horses now!” After all, this good, old proverb stands for being told something that you don’t think is true. But the operators of an equestrian center in the Netherlands are serious and – to stay in animal jargon – they don’t tell their guests anything.

If you don’t meet a certain condition, you can’t get off the horse. Ride canceled! A real thrill. And in the truest sense of the word a big thing.

Riding stables deny fat people space in the saddle: women are allowed to weigh up to 90 kilograms, men heavier – nobody understands the difference

It is even written in black and white in the house rules of that riding stable in Glimmen in the north of the Netherlands: “We allow a maximum weight of 90 kilos for female riders and 100 kilos for riders”. According to Simone Lameijer, employee of the De Bongerd horse farm, in the Dutch daily newspaper De Telegraaf, this is happening “for the welfare of the animals.” Anyone who wants to saddle up first has to weigh themselves in Glimmen – with their clothes on. It will be weighed at the same time. After all, you don’t sit on horseback without clothes on.

Keeping a close eye on the weight: A riding stable in the Netherlands weighs its guests – only those who are light enough are allowed on the horse. © Arnulf Hettrich/imago & panthermedia/imago

Background of the curious action: Through the corona virus* pandemic, many riders would have gained a lot of weight. Too much for the operators of the riding stables in Glimmen – in two senses: too many kilos. And asking too much to understand it. Therefore, any woman who weighs between 91 and 100 kilograms will be sent away again. For men, on the other hand, horseback remains taboo from 100 kilograms. What is the difference between a woman and a man weighing 91 to 100 kilograms? That’s probably in the stars.

Reiterhof weighs its guests: “Members only want the best for the horses, so luckily they understand.”

“Our members only want the best for the horses, so luckily they understand,” quotes “De Telegraaf” Reiterhof employee Simone Lameijer, who also says that it makes a difference whether an experienced or an inexperienced rider is in the saddle sit. For experienced riders, the pounds would make less of a difference. Riders who are not that experienced would be more likely to be shaken up and hit the horse with its pounds on the back.

It was difficult to set a weight limit, the report says. After all, not every horse is the same. One tolerates more, the other less. But the obligation to first get on the scales and then – in the best case scenario – also get on a horse applies to everyone. Even a slim rider who thought she didn’t have to be weighed couldn’t avoid this procedure, explains Lameijer: “We don’t want to make a difference, so everyone stands on it.”

Too heavy for a ride: the horse farm has sent the man away – he should now go hiking to lose weight

And some people get the – pardon for this play on words – the big end. As in the case of a rider who the riding center can say with certainty that he is too heavy. He is denied the happiness on earth on horseback in Glimmer in the north of the Netherlands. Instead, it was agreed with the person concerned that he would initially go hiking three times a week.

“Then he’ll be able to ride again soon,” Simone Lameijer, who works at the equestrian center, is certain…