United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this Thursday, using the strongest terms, that Failure to condemn the Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend puts not only the citizens of this country but those around the world at risk..

According to Blinken, anyone who claims to want peace should be emphatic in rejecting the actions of this terrorist organization.

Blinken gave the statements from Tel Aviv, where he arrived this week to express the full support for Israel from both the Joe Biden administration and the United States Congress.

“Failure to unequivocally condemn (Hamas) terrorism puts not only the people of Israel, but people around the world at risk. Look what just happened. People from 36 countries dead or missing after Hamas attacks “Hamas. Europe, Asia, Africa, America: no region has escaped the bloody reach of Hamas,” Blinken said after his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Anyone who wants peace and justice,” the secretary continued, “must condemn Hamas’ reign of terror.”

The secretary, after mentioning that the Hamas attacks had impacted him personally because his ancestors are Jewish, assured Netanyahu that The United States is ready to defend Israel and support it in its war against the group.

“The message I bring to Israel is this: You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself, but as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to do it alone. We will always be there, at your side.”

According to Blinken, the United States is already fulfilling that promise by sending a first shipment of ammunition and defense material: “And more is on the way,” said the secretary.

Blinken’s words have particular relevance in Colombia, where Controversy has broken out over the position of President Gustavo Petro, who until now has refused to condemn the weekend attacks while calling for peace negotiations between the parties.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68