The Balearic Minister for Health, Patricia Gómez, warned this afternoon that anyone who “jumps the queue” for the Covid-19 vaccine will be in serious trouble and “they will have to answer to me …”

She was speaking after it emerged that a number of top officials from the government had received the vaccine. Gomez said that these people met Covid vaccine protocols. But opposition parties disagree. The Partido Popular has asked the Anti-Corruption department to investigate the vaccination of high level public officials.

Gomez said that she would be making a statement to the Balearic parliament shortly over the issue. But even the junior members of the coalition government are not impressed, with the Majorcan Nationalist Party calling on the senior government figures to quit.

This issue continue to make headline news with government officials, local councilors and even the Bishop of Mallorca, accused of vaccine queue jumping.