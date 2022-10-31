Home page politics

The fear of a nuclear attack by Russia on Ukraine is present. He would have quick consequences for Russia. From the USA. Says a security expert.

Berlin – A possible nuclear war in 2022? Discussions about this scenario never end. You have been accompanying the Ukraine war for a long time, which Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed. the politics always looks at what the head of the Kremlin is saying with excitement and fear at the same time. Because that’s not always the case (supposedly) funny as some bizarre joke Putin just cracked. No, the situation is serious. Also for Germany, which is actually far away from the Ukraine war – but the fear of a nuclear war in 2022 as an unpleasant companion always feels on the neck.

The anxious question: Will Vladimir Putin to start a nuclear war in 2022 or just play with its power? Only recently did the head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, suspect that Putin’s nuclear threat “primarily aimed at Germany” away. Now Der Spiegel has made it public that Putin and Russia already have three targets in Germany for a possible nuclear war in 2022 have figured out. And Christoph Heusgen also speaks up again on the subject of nuclear war 2022 – very clearly, in fact, as reported by kreiszeitung.de.

Nuclear war 2022: “Americans know exactly where the control centers are” – security expert Heusgen expects a massive reaction

Like the former security adviser to former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). Editorial network Germany (RND) said he assumes that a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine would result in the immediate killing of the general responsible. “The Americans know exactly where the control centers are, where the nuclear weapons are. And the Russian general who presses the button knows for sure that he’ll be dead five minutes later,” Heusgen told the editorial network Germany.

Christoph Heusgen, head of the Munich Security Conference, expects massive reactions if Russia launches a nuclear strike against Ukraine. © Annegret Hilse/Reuters-Pool/dpa/archive image

According to the ex-UN ambassador, he assumes that the Americans would “react massively” should there be a Russian attack on Ukraine with nuclear weapons as a precursor to a nuclear war in 2022, which is speculated about. Heusgen also assumes that the war in Ukraine will continue for a long time. As he did in the interview with the RND stressed, one must, when considering the ukraine war, according to the Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz must not escalate and trigger a nuclear war in 2022, “look at the interests of both sides and the mood in their populations.”

Security expert: Ukraine war will end “when Putin realizes that he must respect international law again – or is no longer there”

As Heusgen analyses, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy full support in his country. “Even the ethnic Russians who were critical of Kyiv stand behind him like a woman, a man, because they see what Putin is doing with his war crimes.” Heusgen suspects that the Ukraine war will “only come to an end when Putin either realizes that he has to respect international law again – or is no longer there.” In order to bring about the latter, an “internal revolt” is necessary – as was the case when Russian Presidents Nikita Khrushchev and Mikhail Gorbachev were ousted.