On the 75th birthday of the United Nations (UN), Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) swore its unity and readiness for reform. “Ultimately, the United Nations can only be as good as its members agree,” said Merkel on Monday evening in a video message at the ceremony to mark the UN anniversary in New York.

“Too often the UN Security Council is blocked when it comes to clear decisions. We need reforms, ”said Merkel. The UN would have to evolve in order to meet the global challenges of the 21st century.

Merkel went tough with blockers in the UN. She did not mention countries like Russia and China by name, as did US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly preferred national solo efforts to international conflict resolution.

Too often “the United Nations has to lag behind its ideals because of the interests of individual members prevent the classification system from functioning as it should“Added Merkel. “But anyone who thinks they can manage better on their own is wrong. Our well-being is divided. And so is our suffering. We are one world. “

The corona pandemic is an example of how “global problems across national borders and at all levels require understanding and cooperation,” said Merkel. Even with the most difficult security issues, such as those that arise in Libya or the “tragedy in Syria, despite all the setbacks, everything must be done to find common and sustainable answers”. Germany is ready to continue to take responsibility, “gladly also in an enlarged Security Council,” said the Chancellor with a view to reforming the UN and its most powerful body.

Merkel praised the work of the United Nations in building peace, for example in Afghanistan and Mali, but also its involvement in the prosecution of war crimes, in the fight against poverty and in the eradication of smallpox. (dpa)