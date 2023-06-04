Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Split

Anyone who has children only wants the best for their little ones. However, some parents these days overshoot the mark when it comes to nurturing. The children themselves suffer.

Kassel – Anyone who has ever stood on two boards may have heard the term “snowplough” outside of its actual context. In any case, the snow plow does one thing: It clears everything out of the way. And the term is now also appearing in pedagogical terms.

Because, comparable to the clumsy ploughing, so-called “snow plow parents” undeterred clear everything and everyone off the track to smooth the way for their children.

“Snowplough parents” as the battering rams among “helicopter moms and dads”

So-called “helicopter parents” should have long been a familiar term even for people without children: it is often used colloquially for those mothers and fathers who look after their children better than the apple of their own eye and, for example, definitely drive to school in person; instead of sending them off on their bikes. Ideally in the classroom.

“Snowplow parents” are an extreme form of helicopter parenting where nurturing becomes overprotective. (symbol photo) © Inga Kjer/dpa

The “snowplough parents” can be understood as probably the most extreme form of helicopter parents, who basically like “Curling parents” protect their children from potential dangers would like. But while “curling parents” try to give their children as smooth and unhindered a path through life as possible, snowplow moms and dads humorlessly clear away everything that could even get in their way.

Differences in the sandpit or in the schoolyard are fought out personally, and better grades are demanded from the class teacher. Of course, the snow plow parent also does his or her own homework if it is too demanding for the junior.

“Snowplough parents” is not a fixed term – overprotection by parents is nevertheless increasing

The terms for the various educational methods are not scientifically proven, as psychologist Claus Koch clarifies. But the growing trend towards overprotection by parents is also being clearly heard by experts. “What has actually increased are the fears of parents concerning the future of their children,” explains psychologist Koch.

In 2013, Josef Kraus, the late and former president of the German Teachers’ Association, estimated that around 10 to 15 percent of all mothers and fathers exhibited “helicopter parent” behavior patterns. A tweet from a mother suggests that the curve has been moving up rather than down over the past ten years: According to this, parents had tears in their eyes when the school administration forbade them to drive their children to school.

“Generation unfit for life”: when excessive care becomes a problem for the child

So amused or some people shake their heads indignantly at those mums and dads who wrap their offspring in cotton wool, the overprotected upbringing can be problematic for the children. “Children of helicopter parents often lack social skills and initiative,” explains Prof. Dr. Stephan Bender, Director of the Clinic for Psychosomatics and Psychotherapy of Children and Adolescents at the University Hospital in Cologne Health magazine of the AOK.

Is that still care or already overprotection? “Snowplough parents” mean well, but coddle their children. The consequences can range from insecurity to dependency. (Iconic photo) © Anastasiya Amraeva/Imago

As a result, the children often have “problems expressing their needs”, are not independent and cannot “fully develop their talents”, according to the expert. The result: a “generation unable to live”? In addition to typical characteristics of overprotected children, Bender also addresses possible circumstances of the parents. Social media played a role in this. Especially mothers have a hard time nowadays, they have to fight against the clichés of the working mother and the coddling mother of the helicopter.

According to Bender, the biggest challenge for parents is not wanting to relieve their children of all the challenges. “One of the parental roles is to only support their child until the point where they can take over on their own,” he says Health magazine of the AOK. One shows that the pendulum can also swing in the other direction Trend from the USA: according to the principle of “free range” there are often little or no limits. (rku/dpa)