President of the Senate said that whoever is from Minas Gerais and doesn’t dream of the possibility, lies; congressman was born in Rondônia

The president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that the Minas Gerais native who does not dream of governing Minas Gerais “you’re lying”. The statement was made in an interview with Free Channelwhich aired this Sunday (Nov 26), on BandNews TV. The congressman had been asked about a possible candidacy for state government.

“I will reserve the future for a propitious moment, but I confess that I have no intention of occupying new public positions, be it Minister of State or Governor of Minas Gerais. Although, obviously, anyone who says they don’t have the dream of governing Minas while being from Minas Gerais is lying.”, said the senator. The politician was born in Porto Velho (RO), but was raised in Passos (MG).

In recent weeks, the president of the Senate mediated a dialogue between the Lula government and the state governor, Romeo Zema (New) on state debt.

Pacheco gained prominence when presenting together with the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, also from Minas Gerais, an alternative to the Tax Recovery Regime. The proposal presented by Zema in the Legislative Assembly has great difficulty in being approved.

Despite the protagonism acquired in the State, the president of the Senate said in the interview that he does not measure his actions “because of electoral intentions”. He also stated that he does not want to entertain any expectations about taking over the Minas Gerais government.

In addition to the discussion about the debt, the agendas that target the STF (Supreme Federal Court) are also a sign from Pacheco to the opposition in the Senate. The congressman tries to keep his political group strengthened, aiming for the election of the Casa Alta presidency in 2025 and the 2026 elections in Minas Gerais.