To an audience of businessmen and agribusiness representatives, the president made positive gestures, but omitted recent criticisms

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Tuesday (27.Jun.2023) that it is a mistake to think that his government thinks ideologically different from agribusiness in relation to the construction of the 2023/2024 Crop Plan. The program is aimed at large and medium-sized rural workers, a sector that is still connected to the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Those who think the government will do more or less are wrong because it has problems with Brazilian agribusiness. The head of a responsible governor does not act like that. The head of a responsible government does not have the smallness to be insulting and instilling hatred among people.”said Lula while speaking at the launch ceremony of Plano Safra at the Planalto Palace.

On June 13, Lula declared “Never” have had problems with agribusiness. According to the president, possible disagreements between him and the sector would not be of an economic nature, but precisely in the field of ideas. “If it is ideological, so be it. We will be in opposite camps”, he declared during the premiere of live weekly broadcast on their social networks.

Then, on June 15, the president returned to the subject and said that, for his part, the relationship with agribusiness had been pacified. “I am aware of what we did, I am aware that their problem with us is ideological. It’s not about money. We are going to make a good Safra plan because we want Brazilian agriculture to continue producing, planting more and more, so that we can continue exporting”said Lula at the time.

However, Lula called São Paulo farmers “fascists” It is “deniers” in May. Last year, still during the electoral campaign, Lula repeated the speech when he said, in an interview with National Newspaperfrom the Rede Globowhat part of agribusiness would be “fascist and rightist”.

The government announced this Tuesday (June 27) the Crop Plan 2023/2024 in the amount of R$ 364.22 billion. It surpasses the 2022/2023 version, launched by Bolsonaro with total resources of BRL 340.8 billion.

The size of the new plan, which will be the 1st of Lula’s new term, is a nod to the ruralists, a sector that is not so friendly to the president and went hand in hand with Bolsonaro in the last government.