The director of Administrative Police of the PF, delegate Rodrigo de Melo Teixeira, told Public Safety Commission of the Senate, on Tuesday (19.mar.2024), that whoever does “attack on honor” of STF ministers and criticizes electronic voting machines may be subject to interrogation when trying to enter Brazil. This was the case of Portuguese journalist Sergio Tavares, who came to the country on February 25th to follow the act of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on av. Paulista, in São Paulo, to then produce reports for its channels in YouTube is at social media.

The session in the Senate was for the Federal Police to explain why Tavares was detained for around 4 hours upon landing in Guarulhos and being questioned about his political opinions. The delegate stated that the journalist's name was on an immigration control alert list because of statements that “Flirt with The crime.”

“There are demonstrations that I would say border on a criminal aspect, or that border on some issue that flirts with criminality. Taking your own testimony We have a statement from him. He was asked about the attack on the honor of Supreme Court ministers that he made on his social network. It's not just a question of being a Supreme Court minister. I cannot attack the honor of you, who is a senator, or of any citizen, or against me, who is a delegate. Attacking honor is considered a crime in our legal system. Another issue: when he criticizes the electronic voting machine and says it is rigged. It touches on a situation in which we know there is no illegality in this procedure, and he criticizes it. He supports the coup movement that took place on January 8th”declared the delegate.

The understanding based on the delegate's statement is that any foreigner or Brazilian who publishes opinions critical of Supreme Court ministers or the polls may be subject to a “interview” (term used by Teixeira) when passing through the country's immigration control. In reality, it was an interrogation.

The PF director said there were 143,000 names on the alert list. The alerts would come from international organizations or from the corporation's own analysis sector from “open sources”, that is, what is published on the internet. The delegate said that everyone on the list is interviewed when leaving or entering Brazil.

The senator Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE) questioned if he was criticized by someone in Italy, whether that person would enter the PF system. Teixeira was vague in his response. Here is the dialogue:

Eduardo Girão – “If someone in Italy listens to me, as a senator of the Republic of Brazil, or here in Brazil too, will that person already enter the Federal Police alert system? I wanted to understand” ;

Rodrigo de Melo Teixeira – “Every citizen who is a victim or who suffers an attack on their honor has the right to seek justice. If there is a case or an arrest warrant, the person would not even be on alert, they would be on restriction.” .

This question from Girão alluded to the case in which Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, reported having been admonished by Brazilians at the airport in Rome, Italy, in July 2023. The case to date has led to nothing, but the Federal Police searched and seized the homes of the people who were accused by the magistrate. Videos from Italian security cameras were never released.

At another point in the session, the senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ) stated that Tavares was already monitored and asked if this applies to all foreign tourists visiting Brazil. “Of all, no, but of those who may be subject to alert or restriction, yes”stated the PF delegate.

Portinho then said that the warning was “consequence of surveillance”. The delegate is not objective when commenting on the congressman’s statement: “In his specific case [de Tavares]through its open network, through open social networks, it is open”.

WORK VISA

The delegate also did not explain why the PF had previously stated – in an official note (read the full text at the end of the text) – that the Portuguese journalist needed of a work visa to enter Brazil to monitor the Bolsonarista act.

According to Brazilian standards, journalism professionals from Europe are exempt from the work visa requirement since 1) stay less than 90 days in the country and two) are not being paid by a Brazilian media outlet. Tavares fit into both cases.

Girão asked the PF delegate the following question: “To photograph an event, a work visa is not required if no remuneration is received in Brazil and the stay is less than 90 days. A regular visit visa is sufficient. In the case of a Portuguese citizen, not even a visit visa would be necessary due to the reciprocity agreement. Could your ladyship explain to us why you are so strict with this citizen?”

Teixeira contradicted what had stated the PF on February 25th. Now in the Senate, the delegate responded that the issue “technique” involving Tavares' passport and visa, was correct: “I didn’t have a visa to work as a journalist, but at least decree 3,927 of 2001which is the friendship agreement, of cooperation between Portuguese-speaking countries, he could stay here for up to 90 days”.



Geraldo Magela/Agência Senado – March 19, 2024 Rodrigo de Melo Teixeira (on the right, in a gray suit, beard and long hair) speaks to the Senate Public Security Committee

In his reply, Girão did not ask why the PF had declared on the day that Tavares landed in Brazil that he had not presented a work visa –which was not necessary in the case of Portuguese– to follow the event on Av. Paulista.

what the PF said in an official note on February 25, 2024 – “The PF is carrying out the standard procedure to assess the individual’s situation, checking whether he or she is in the country tourism mo or for work and how long you intend to stay in the country, following the regular protocol for admitting foreigners. This individual would have published on his social networks that would come to the country to cover an event. However, for this, a work visa is requiredwhich he did not present.”

O Power360 He contacted the PF several times in recent weeks. He asked if there was an understanding that it was necessary to have a work visa (as stated in the note dated February 25th), why did he allow Tavares to enter the country on that date? The corporation responded that it would not comment on the case. To date, he has not released a statement admitting to having made an information error. In the committee, the senators did not ask this question directly.

PORTUGUESE REBATE THE PF

Sergio Tavares used his profile on social networks on Wednesday (20th March) to refute the statements of Rodrigo de Melo Teixeira. In a 13-minute video, the Portuguese journalist said that he never supported the acts of January 8, 2023 and that there is no proof of this. He said that the Federal Police delegate “lied”.

He criticized the term “interview” used by the PF: “Then they say I went to an interview? Interview? I go to interviews whenever I want of my own free will. I was taken by 2 police officers into a police station. It's a lie. I was not interviewed, I was interrogated for crimes of opinion.”

Yesterday, the police chief made false statements at the hearing regarding my detention in São Paulo, declaring, among other things, that I “support coup acts”. This was my live reaction right after the broadcast of this hearing.… pic.twitter.com/dXTj1AVPoX — Channel Sergio Tavares (@NoticiasTavares) March 20, 2024

Read the full PF note on February 25, 2024:

“Regarding the video circulating on social media of a Portuguese citizen claiming that he was unduly prevented from entering Brazil, the Federal Police informs that this allegation is false.

“The PF is carrying out the standard procedure to assess the individual’s situation, checking whether they are in the country for tourism or work and how long they intend to stay in the country, following the regular protocol for admitting foreigners. This individual would have published on his social networks that he would come to the country to cover an event. However, this requires a work visa, which he did not present.

“In addition, the foreigner was asked about comments he made about democracy in Brazil, stating that the country is experiencing a 'dictatorship of the Judiciary', in addition to other statements along the same lines, posted on his social networks.

“It is worth noting that the same measures are adopted by default in the vast majority of international airports.”