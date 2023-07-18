President provoked by defending the new Desenrola Brasil program, of debt renegotiation

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Tuesday (18.Jul.2023) that poor people who are indebted want to settle their debts to “walk with your head held high” and that, who likes “I owe a lot”are the rich. “Poor people don’t like to owe, they like to pay what they owe. Everyone wants to walk with a clean face, with their heads held high. Only those who like to owe a lot are rich. There is a saying that the rich have two joys: one when they borrow money and the other when they don’t pay it back. Poor people have two sadnesses: they cannot borrow money, when they do, they cannot pay it back”, he said. Lula spoke about the matter in his live “Conversa com o Presidente”, a weekly program in which he is interviewed by journalist Marcos Uchôa, hired by TV Brazil. It was the 6th transmission carried out. The federal government announced on Monday (July 17, 2023) R$ 50 billion as an incentive for banking institutions to join the Desenrola Brasil program, launched on the same day.

Watch the broadcast (48min10s):

Watch the other editions of Lula’s live: