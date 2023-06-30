Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

Split

Kissing prohibited! That’s what it’s called in an Italian holiday resort. © Achille Abboud/imago/symbol image

The laws are as different as the country. In one Italian town, a very special law applies. Kissing there can result in a high fine.

Eboli – Different countries, different customs – and also different laws. Anyone going on holiday should be aware of the regulations that apply there. Violations often result in high penalties. In Italy, among other places, you can find some crazy ones Laws travelers should know. Now for some Italian holiday islands a car ban enacted

This law is also quite unusual. There could be heavy fines for cuddly cats traveling to Italy by car. Because here it says: kissing forbidden!

Curious Italian law: Kissing is forbidden in a city

More precisely, this is the small town of Eboli, in the south-west of Italy. The city of 40,000 has now passed a law banning kissing in cars, reports ilgiornaledisalerno.it. Accordingly, penalties of up to 500 euros hail in the event of a violation of the law. The regulation was issued due to security issues.

Lovers should therefore better save the tenderness for outside the car. Otherwise they risk a fine of between 50 and 500 euros for violating the law.

No kissing in the car – better go outside

Kissing is even healthy, like the Barmer health insurance reported. The close physical contact has numerous positive consequences. Both stress reduction and pain relief can be promoted by kissing. It connects people and is even supposed to strengthen the immune system. Because saliva contains bacteria that are exchanged when kissing.

But in Eboli it is probably better to save your togetherness for places other than the car. Then the whole thing doesn’t have an expensive sequel. Even wearing bikinis can get expensive in an Italian seaside resort. Because the popular two-piece suit is now banned here.