Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/11/2023 – 22:37

Enel, the concessionaire responsible for energy distribution in São Paulo, informed this Saturday, 4th, that customers who had electronic devices affected by the lack of electricity will be able to ask the company for compensation. Around 1 million addresses are still without electricity in the city of São Paulo, out of a total of 1.4 million affected in the capital by the heavy rains of Friday the 3rd.

There are reports of properties without electricity for more than 24 hours. The impacts are greater, especially in the south and west zones, in neighborhoods such as Morumbi, City América, Paraíso, Rio Pequeno, Santo Amaro, Vila Romana, Campo Belo and Butantã, among others. Enel announced that the energy supply in São Paulo will be mostly restored by Tuesday, 7th. The priority is to serve hospitals and essential services.

Enel also committed to guaranteeing the energy supply in all schools that will administer the Enem tests this Sunday, the 5th. The concessionaire identified that 84 exam application points were lacking electricity. If the supply is not normalized, a generator will be installed on site.

Network repair and reconstruction work is carried out. “We are acting without measuring efforts. We haven’t stopped for a minute,” said Ruotolo during a press conference at Enel’s office in São Paulo.

Enel said that the difficulty in providing service through call center channels was caused by the high volume of demands. He also responded that the problems with the application were specific, but had been resolved. Customers have been complaining about the difficulty of obtaining information and registering problems since Friday.

The dealership said it will contact customers by phone number or email regarding service restoration work.

Enel also informed that the work will be reinforced by concessionaire teams from other states, especially Rio de Janeiro. In addition, helicopters were called in to restore four high voltage lines, whose supply should be normalized this Saturday. These lines are necessary for the stability of the system.

To speak to Enel

Consumers can contact the Enel São Paulo Relationship Center on 0800 72 72 120. They can also speak to the emergency center on 0800 72 72 196. For the hearing impaired, the telephone number is 0800 77 28 626. Save also ‘Elena’ in the contact details (21 99601-9608), so it is possible to carry out services. She can help register a power outage, request a duplicate, check debts, request reimbursement and also answer questions about other services.

Enel São Paulo Ombudsman

This is a relationship channel to resolve or respond to complaints that the person has not yet been able to resolve through other service channels.

By telephone service: 0800 72 73 110 (service on weekdays, from 8 am to 6 pm).

By letter: send in a sealed envelope mentioning ‘Ombudsman’ to the address: Avenida das Nações Unidas, 14401, Conjunto 1 to 4, Torre B1, 17th floor, Vila Gertrudes, São Paulo-SP, CEP: 04794-00.