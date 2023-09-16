Sammy Rochai Sammy Rocha https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/sammy-rocha/ 09/16/2023 – 9:00

A survey published by the National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue (Sindifisco) showed that workers who receive up to R$4,600 in monthly salary should be exempt from Personal Income Tax (IRPF). The survey is based on the outdated table which, since 1996, has accumulated a lag of 147.4%.

According to an estimate by the National Association of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue (Unafisco), if the IRPF table were corrected based on the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), in addition to the tax exemption range in 2023 comprising salaries of up to R$4,600, more than 16.8 million people would be exempt from the annual declaration.

+Revenue extends tax payment deadline in municipalities in RS

The Sindifisco study compares current income ranges and tax rates with those considered ideal by the survey, if they were corrected by the IPCA. For example, employees with a monthly income of R$6,000 currently pay R$765.04 in income tax. In the corrected table, the value would be R$102.66, that is, taxpayers are paying R$662.38 more.

The gap becomes even more evident when the worker’s monthly taxable income is higher. Anyone who receives R$10,000 per month currently pays R$1,800 in income tax. With the correction based on the Sindifisco study, the payroll deduction would be R$696, which means more than R$1,000 less.

When we analyze it in terms of percentages, however, it appears that the person with the lowest income pays 645% more, while the person with the highest income pays approximately 167%.

“The burden of not correcting the table is greater for those who earn less, offending the principle of contributory capacity”, finds the study.

Even emphasizing the need to correct the table, Sindifisco emphasizes that the new bands would imply a tax waiver of around R$108 billion. Therefore, the change should be accompanied by measures to compensate for this loss of revenue.

Minimal correction

In May of this year, the Federal Government, through a Provisional Measure, expanded the Income Tax exemption range to up to R$2,640, that is, the equivalent of two minimum wages.

The correction, which becomes valid from the 2024 declaration, occurred after an adjustment to the minimum wage in order to prevent those benefiting from the salary increase from being included among taxpayers. Currently, the IR table continues with progressive rates ranging from 7.5% to 27.5%.

Solutions

Experts consulted by This is Moneyhowever, warn that just adjusting the table would create more imbalance in the Brazilian tax system and that the measure should be adopted after a more equitable tax reform.

“The ideal is to carry out an assessment that also encompasses other taxes, as an isolated assessment of the taxation of personal income tax is not suitable for fiscal balance, as it would result in a large loss in revenue. Therefore, I advocate a more equitable tax reform, which reaches more taxpayers and does not weigh more heavily on a specific niche”, explains the deputy coordinator of the Accounting Sciences course at the Centro Universitário do Distrito Federal (UDF), Deypson Carvalho.

Still in the expert’s opinion, it is better for a tax structure to include more taxpayers, but in a progressive manner, with more people contributing a lower amount, and fewer people contributing a higher amount.

“40 million taxpayers, compared to almost 200 million inhabitants in Brazil, is still a low number. It is possible to help with tax equalization by including more people in IR, but with lower and progressive rates. Furthermore, the Tax Reform must be studied in detail so that we can achieve this balance”, he argues.

Impacts

If it were corrected by the IPCA, the IR exemption rate of up to R$4,600 would result in a sudden drop in public revenue, which is responsible for keeping the state functioning, in addition to the essential services provided to the population.

Therefore, lawyer specializing in Tax Law Beatriz Finochio suggests changes to consumption taxation before the change in the IR table.

“What needs to be done is to reduce taxes on consumption and adopt a regressive charge. Then you can think about increasing taxation on other fronts. In this case, even the IR table, whose constitutional principle is the charging of the worker’s productive capacity”, he comments.

Regarding the collection of taxes on profits and dividends and other modalities being analyzed by the Ministry of Finance, the expert believes that such measures would create a new tax gap.

“There is no such thing as a free lunch. The problem is that there is no point in burdening a small portion of the population without relieving indirect taxes. In my opinion, they are responsible for operating inequality in the country”, he concludes.

Indirect tax is a type of tax that is levied on transactions of goods and services, with the tax base being the purchase and sale values.