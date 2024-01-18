Change is a consequence of the increase in the minimum wage; association of Revenue auditors requests update of the exemption table

Brazilians who earn 2 minimum wages will start paying income tax in 2024. The alert was made by Unafisco Nacional (National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue), in a campaign to update the tax exemption table.

The association explains that, with the 10.16% increase in the minimum wage in 2024, the income of people earning 2 minimum wages increased from R$2,640 to R$2,824. At the same time, the exemption table was not corrected.

“The exemption range remains at R$2,112, allowing, by artifice, those who earn up to R$2,640 to be exempt. Now, with earnings of R$2,824, this portion of the population is once again taxed, collecting R$13.80 in tax every month”, explained Unafisco in a note. Here's the complete (PDF – 50 kB).

“It is, to say the least, absurd. The government sold the idea of ​​exemption for those earning up to 2 minimum wages, but this is not true”, stated Mauro Silva, president of the association.

Retirees and INSS (National Social Security Institute) pensioners will also be impacted. “The government is penalizing those who earn less. It is crucial to correct the IRPF table to reflect the reality of inflation”, concluded Silva.

Also according to Unafisco, the gap for exemption from the IRPF (Individual Income Tax) table is 134% in 2024. The amount for non-payment of tax should be R$4,942, which would include 13 .6 million people. The savings would be R$202 billion for workers.

