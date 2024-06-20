Anyone who doesn’t want Autonomy is irresponsible (in the sense that they don’t want to take responsibility)

Therefore, theautonomy is law. And finally. Finally the right is established each Region (every Region, not just the Lombardy ol’Emilia Romagna), to have free control over some additional skills compared to those already present (such as healthcare). And to do so by withholding the taxes of its citizens. Today, however, all taxes end up in the great cauldron of the State, and are then redistributed. Hence the basic problem. Two interpretations. That of North, who continues to say that the rest of Italy uses its taxes, and that governing well means using what you have without always resorting to other people’s money. And that of South, and in particular of Pino Aprile, who instead says that the South actually gives much more to the State and that it is the North that steals resources from the South. The beautiful thing about Autonomy is that it resolves the situation whether the former are right or the latter are right.

Who pays more, South or North?

Does the North pay more? Autonomy fixes things. Does the South pay more? Autonomy fixes things. Then there is another controversy, the one that simplifies everything: theautonomy splits Italyto. But Italy is already divided, it has always been divided. This is demonstrated by the fact that the South has the highest health commuting in Italy, that the North is the most polluted place in Italy, that there is a income gapthat there is a cost of living gap, in the value of houses, in the number of businesses, in Irpef revenue, in the number of poor people, in the number of rich people, in everything and for everything. And it’s not always the North that “wins”, as if it were a ranking. But surely theautonomy means making everyone responsible, and ensure that everyone does their best. May he make the most of his talents. Why this means splitting Italy I don’t understand. At most it means improving Italy and making the political class responsible: we will no longer be able to think of wasting here and there because the State pays so much. Because the State is all of us, from the North and the South, and waste is not good.