Hello, Alaaf and Ahoy! With Dirty Thursday or Old Women's Carnival, Carnival reaches its most important week. However, anyone who does not follow the rules will face fines.

For many people, the 5th season is the best time of the year. The fools rule the cities, there is a big party on the streets and in event rooms, everyone is dressed up, happy – and in some cases a little drunk. After the street carnival had to be canceled in recent years due to the pandemic, it is now returning. But despite all the festivities, some people should stick to it Follow the rules, otherwise the carnival can become expensivewrites heidelberg24.de.

Expensive costumes at carnival: These costumes result in high fines

With Dirty Thursday, the carnival season reaches its big finale week. The two most important days, besides Old Women's Carnival, are of course Rose Monday and Ash Wednesday. For centuries, the 5th season has also been accompanied by a number of customs. Adults and children alike love one tradition in particular: dressing up. But there are a few rules that should be followed when dressing up for carnival – otherwise it can get quite expensive:

You should also be careful with costumes that represent a uniform. It must be clear that it is a disguise and that it differs from a real service uniform. Under the Criminal Code, the unauthorized wearing of “domestic or foreign uniforms, official clothing or official badges” is a criminal offense – which can even result in a prison sentence.

If you want to party on the street with your costume, you should also be careful if your clothing is too tight. If the carnival outfit shows too much bare skin, this can actually fall under “provoking public nuisance”. According to the Criminal Code, such cases of “exhibitionist acts” face a fine or a prison sentence of up to one year.

If you want to drive to the carnival party, you should definitely avoid wearing too much of a face mask while driving. In Germany there is a so-called ban on masking, which is stipulated in the assembly law. This ban stipulates that masking is prohibited at public gatherings or other public events that take place outdoors. This also applies to car journeys, where everyone's face must remain identifiable.

Carnival 2023: Dummy weapon for a costume? There is a risk of fines here

Anyone who dresses up as a cowboy, gang boss or police officer for carnival knows full well that a corresponding weapon is a must. But fake weapons as costume props are prohibited if the dummy looks too similar to a real weapon. According to German weapons law, these “pretend weapons” may not be carried in public. Fine: up to 10,000 euros. Also allowed Despite being free from fools, children at many schools do not bring weapons with them during Carnival.

Fines at Carnival: Be careful when participating in traffic

Carnival has a centuries-long tradition in Germany – but despite all the celebrations, the rules cannot easily be broken. This is what happens in road traffic, for example. There are no special rights in road traffic on the fool-free days. Anyone who consumes alcohol and exceeds a certain alcohol limit is not allowed to get behind the wheel.

Since driver liability applies in Germany, road users must be clearly identifiable if, for example, they are flashed. In principle, it is not forbidden to drive a car in a costume. However, traffic safety must be guaranteed at all times. No disguise may be worn that impairs vision or hearing. Anyone who sticks to all the rules despite being foolish can safely celebrate. (rah)