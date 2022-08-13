According to the president of the organ, “there has never been a formal structuring like now” for security in the election.

The president of the TRE-RJ (Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro), judge Elton Leme, said that anyone who causes a riot on election day could be arrested in flagrante delicto for electoral crime. he declared that “there has never been a formal structuring like now” for the security of the claim.

“TRE-RJ will act in the dissemination of posters stating that disrupting the election is an electoral crime. If a voter, for example, causes a riot by alleging that he typed a number in the ballot box, but another one appeared, the order is to arrest in the act”said in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Saturday (13.Aug.2022).

“We see that tempers are more heated and natural clashes can arise”said Leme. “But it is not acceptable for this behavior to spill over into criminal conduct. We are very attentive to give an exemplary response to all cases.”

The agency established a cabinet and already has an alignment of security strategies. “The intelligences of each institution are working with the exchange of information. We will have Civil Police and Army helicopters available, in case there is a need to move a contingent of people. The Army will work as it has always done, with a presence in the peripheries”he said.

According to Leme, the TRE-RJ will work with the total contingent of all forces. “From the Military Police and the Civil Police alone, we reached 60,000 men. We will still have the Municipal Guard, here in the capital [fluminense]. Regarding the military, the contingent will be assigned based on an assessment made by the Eastern Military Command, but there must be thousands” he declared.

Leme stated that the agency mapped the most sensitive locations. Among them, Complexo do Alemão, Complexo da Maré and the region of Curicica.

In addition to the security of the election, he said that TRE-RJ will act “to defend respect for the freedom of candidates to run their campaigns”. Leme said that the agency, however, will work on that front on demand.

Asked about how the TRE-RJ works in the fight against fake news, he said that the agency is “very attentive to everything that appears that is false” to trigger “immediately” you “channels that can act”.

“In this sense, the TRE ombudsman has played a fundamental role because many voters express their doubts about the electoral process and we are committed to answering all of them.” he declared.