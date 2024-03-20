Home page politics

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

The Integration Ministers Conference also addresses the question: Should asylum seekers be allowed to work immediately? State Secretary Sandro Kirchner has a clear opinion on this.

Rostock/Munich – For two days on Wednesday and Thursday in Rostock-Warnemünde, the integration ministers and senators from the federal states will discuss how Germany can better integrate people with a migration background. Central topics will include the payment card for refugees and the work ban for asylum seekers and people with toleration status that still applies in Germany.

Lifting of the work ban? “Incentive for even more illegal migration”

Most recently, those affected have been given more opportunities to get a job in Germany more quickly: Asylum seekers can now receive a work permit after three months during the ongoing asylum procedure; it used to be six months. But the work ban should not be weakened any further, says CSU politician Sandro Kirchner. The State Secretary at the Bavarian Ministry of the Interior is at the conference as a representative of his federal state. “Anyone who wants to completely abolish employment bans is offering an incentive for even more illegal migration,” he says in an interview IPPEN.MEDIA. Such bans, for example for asylum seekers from safe countries of origin, are an instrument to curb illegal migration.

CSU politician: “Make a clear distinction as to whether we allow skilled workers or asylum seekers into the country”

He clearly rejects an immediate general work permit for all asylum seekers. Rather, the federal government should make more efforts to better integrate unemployed foreigners into the labor market: “We have enough foreigners who are allowed to work.” This is what the current labor market data shows: “We had more than a million unemployed people in Germany in February 2024 Foreigners,” said the CSU politician. Lifting employment bans, regardless of status and prospects of staying, would be “almost daring in the current situation,” said Kirchner: “Anyone calling for something like that has no idea what’s going on in our cities and towns.” In addition, the visa system will be over that skilled workers should be recruited would be invalidated if “every immigrant is immediately given the opportunity to do any job via the asylum ticket”. He will work to ensure “that we make a clear distinction as to whether we allow skilled workers or asylum seekers into the country”.

Payment card for refugees: “I don’t see anything discriminatory about it”

A second central topic at the Integration Ministers' Conference: the payment card for refugees. “A payment card makes an important contribution to reducing pull effects to Germany,” believes Kirchner. However, this is controversial. State Minister Reem Alabali-Radovan (SPD), for example, was recently interviewed IPPEN.MEDIA explains that a debate about “alleged pull factors” is not productive. For very few people, cash is a reason to come to Germany. Thuringia's Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left) recently called the card “unspeakable discrimination” in an interview with this editorial team. The North Rhine-Westphalia Integration Minister Josefine Paul also emphasized that she wanted to ensure that the card was designed to be “non-discriminatory”.

Sandro Kirchner doesn't accept that. “The asylum seekers receive everything they need. In addition, it is now common to pay by card. I see absolutely nothing discriminatory about this,” said the State Secretary.