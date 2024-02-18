Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Europe's democracies seem more vulnerable than ever. Armin Laschet sees a dangerous combination of right-wing extremism and radical Islamism.

Munich – Democracy in Europe currently seems more vulnerable than ever – there are threats from several sides. This warning was issued by a group including the former candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet (CDU) and the President of the European Rabbinical Conference, Pinchas Goldschmidt, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. She warned on Friday (February 16) of a dangerous connection between right-wing extremism and radical Islamism: both sides could fuel each other.

Laschet mentioned in a conversation with Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA the electoral success of right-wing populist Geert Wilders in the Netherlands as an example of this development. He quoted theses from author Michelle Houellebecq's book “Submission” which, in his opinion, have now become reality: “I thought it was fantasy at the time, but we are experiencing it for real at the moment,” he said. He called for decisive action by the democratic forces.

“Claims for power” on Berlin’s streets: Laschet calls for “clarity”

Laschet, who is also active in issues of migration and integration, explained that politicians must reject “claims to power” with a view to, among other things, demonstrations after October 7th. “It’s not just about anti-Semitism and Gaza. If you walk through the streets of Berlin and call for the caliphate, then that is a claim to power – and that makes the right wing strong,” he explained.

“The democratic parties must reject this clearly and show a strong state that will not tolerate this.” In conversation with IPPEN.MEDIA Laschet named two concrete measures.

Armin Laschet sees threats to democracy from dynamics between Islamism and right-wing extremism. (Archive image of a Berlin demo in 2015) © Montage: Imago/Photothek/Christian Mang/fn

“We have to identify exactly: Where are these groups – so that they feel that they have no space in Germany,” he said. Steps have already been taken in this direction. “Samidoun was previously allowed, no one looked, now it is forbidden. Hamas activities are banned, financial flows are interrupted.” He added: “Whoever calls for hatred, who Hamas Those who support criminal organizations also risk their residence status.”

Hate speech and more terrorist attempts: Warning of Islamist terror in Europe

This view is not only aggressively represented by conservative politicians. Olaf Scholz's Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) also warned after the Hamas massacre in Israel and the subsequent, sometimes openly anti-Semitic, demonstrations that those who burn Israeli flags or praise Hamas' terror must expect consequences. “Anyone who does not yet have a residence permit provides a reason to be deported,” said Habeck in a video speech in November. Laschet emphasized that in his opinion the traffic light coalition was also on the right track on these issues.

Peter Neumann, security researcher from King's College London, noted at the Siko side event a sharp increase in Islamist terrorist assassination attempts after October 7th. According to him, there were a total of six known attempted attacks in 2022. There have been seven such attempts in Europe since October, some in connection with the escalating Middle East conflict. At the same time, there has been an “explosion” of hate speech on social media. (fn)

