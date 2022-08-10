The Belgian coastal municipality of Knokke-Heist calls on day tourists to keep their T-shirts on the streets in the coming days. Mayor Piet De Groote expects a lot of people and they don’t always know the rules.

The ban on bare torso in Knokke-Heist is part of a courtesy campaign. "It just doesn't belong on the streets," says mayor Piet de Groote. With the campaign, the municipality hopes to limit the nuisance in the seaside resort. "We want to do everything we can to inform visitors about what is and is not allowed in Knokke-Heist." For example, students are used to hand out flyers at train and tram stops. The markings in shopping streets must also make it clear that bare torso is not allowed and that dog droppings must be cleaned up. It must also be clear that you do not wash in fountains or make noise at excessive speed. Garbage belongs in trash cans.

"We've never seen so much waste as this summer, often cleaned up in a good way, but just as often not", says De Groote. There are 250 trash cans on the beach and 140 in tourist areas. Anyone who does not comply with the rules risks a fine of up to 350 euros.

aggressive music

In addition to these rules, the municipality of Knokke-Heist has been banning all music from the beach bars for two years now. After mayor Leopold Lippens, De Groote’s predecessor, previously banned DJs, a general ban on every form of music was imposed in 2020. “People come to our municipality to rest, not to hear aggressive music,” said Lippens.

Knokke-Heist is not the only Belgian coastal municipality that this year has opted to ban bare torso in shopping streets. Such a ban already applies in De Panne and Blankenberge. "Swimwear belongs on the beach and not outside it," said the city council of Blankenberge last year after the rules were introduced.

patrol

Incidentally, the fine for a bare torso is a lot higher in Sorrento in Italy than in Belgium. Anyone who does not comply with the rules risks a fine of 500 euros. The mayor of the popular resort town has issued the ban due to the 'widespread indecent' behavior exhibited by the locals of the area. This summer, police officers will patrol Italy's streets to enforce the new rules and – if necessary – hand out hefty fines.

Beach resorts with strict dress codes are not new. Barcelona introduced a ban on 'beachwear' in 2011. As for Italy, Lipari, the largest of Sicily's Aeolian Islands, introduced a similar rule in 2013 after residents made a fuss about tourists wearing skimpy swimwear in the city center. Tropea, in Calabria, followed in 2019. There it was also forbidden to walk barefoot through the city center. Earlier this year it was announced that some restaurants in Mallorca have also introduced a dress code. They want to curb the antisocial behavior of drunk tourists.

