What makes people get behind the wheel drunk? A Japanese driving school pondered this issue, after which it ultimately wanted to let the experience speak for itself. Driving instructors from the Japanese city of Fukuoka came up with a very unusual method in an attempt to raise awareness about drunk driving. By allowing drivers to consume alcohol in a controlled manner before getting behind the wheel, overconfident motorists should be convinced to renounce it, writes the Japanese daily Mainichi Shimbun. The thought? Let people experience for themselves how dangerous being drunk in traffic can be.

The experiment stems from a painful event during the summer of 2006 that left a deep impression on the city’s local community. Then a drunk city official rammed into a vehicle, killing three young siblings instantly. In particular, the words of the driver who caused the fatal collision are used as a learning opportunity in the experiment today: “I was drunk, but I thought I could drive well.”

The sessions at the driving school, which are part of a local police campaign, serve as a wake-up call for drivers experiencing similar delusions. “We let you experience how much your driving behavior changes before and after drinking,” test participants were told by the instructors. They were then subjected to three separate tests, including slaloming between obstacles, performing an S-turn and riding a narrow course with sharp turns.

Invincibility

While it is well known that alcohol consumption impairs the driver’s cognitive capacity, judgment and reaction speed, “the driver assumes that he is driving safely” so quotes the Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun an expert. In particular, drunk drivers who, despite their reckless driving, get off without incident, would develop a sense of invincibility, which would lead them to repeat the dangerous behavior. “That is perhaps the greatest danger of drunk driving.”

Alcohol consumption is by no means a social problem nationwide. In fact, the Japanese alcohol market is shrinking. Last year, the Japanese tax authorities even launched a new campaign to encourage alcohol consumption, with the aim of increasing excise revenues. Between 1995 and 2020, the alcohol consumption of the average adult Japanese has decreased from 100 liters to 75 liters per year. The drop in alcohol sales was mainly due to aging and changes in the lifestyle of younger generations.