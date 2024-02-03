Anydesk, if you have friends who live far away and you can't physically help them there due to the distance, surely this name will be very, very familiar to you; in fact remote desktop software maker AnyDesk has made known this Friday of having been the victim of a cyber attack which led to a compromise of its production systems.

What was leaked about the attack on AnyDesk servers

The German company said the incident, discovered during a safety hearing, it is not a ransomware attack and that he has informed the relevant authorities.

“We have revoked all safety-related certificates and systems have been restored or replaced as necessary“, has declared the company in a note on the proprietary website, adding that “We are about to revoke the previous code signing certificate for our binaries soon and have already started replacing it with a new one.”

Therefore as a precaution, the AnyDesk company also revoked all passwords for its web portal, my.anydesk[.]com, and is urging users to change them if the same passwords have been reused on other online services, so users are also advised to download the latest version of the software, which includes a new certificate of code signing.

AnyDesk did not disclose when and how its production systems were breached and it is currently unknown whether any information was stolen as a result of the hack; However, the company stressed that there is no evidence that end-user systems were affected.

Earlier this week, Günter Born of BornCity revealed that AnyDesk had been under maintenance since January 29 but the problem was resolved on February 1; Previously, on January 24, the company warned users of “intermittent timeouts” and “service degradation” with its Customer Portal.

AnyDesk boasts over 170,000 customers, including Amedes, AutoForm Engineering, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Spidercam and Thales.

The disclosure comes one day after Cloudflare said it had been hacked by an alleged attacker from an unidentified state (or country, if you prefer).he used stolen credentials to gain unauthorized access to his Atlassian server and ultimately accessed some documentation and a limited amount of source code.

When code becomes Open Source that was not originally open source

These attacks are particularly dangerous because they involve remote desktop software, such as AnyDesk, whose source code may not be open source; when the source code of an application is not open to the public, it means that only the development team has full access to lines of code and internal implementations.

If such information falls into the hands of ill-intentioned individuals following a cyber attack, serious security risks are created, and attackers could exploit vulnerabilities discovered in the code to create new malware or identify and exploit weaknesses in security implementations. This scenario is particularly concerning when the software is widely used, as in the case of AnyDesk, since a large user base could be exposed to security risks if the compromised source code is used for malicious purposes.

Therefore, the transparency of the source code through the open source approach can play a crucial role in ensuring greater security and in the speed of identification and resolution of any security problems.

And something similar, in the last days, CloudFlare was even the victim of an attack very similar to this; after all, although the majority of people understand very little about programming, if companies keep the code of many common software hidden, there must be a reason.