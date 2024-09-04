One of Disney’s most beloved movies is Frozenwhich tells the story of sisters Anna and Elsa. The latter has ice powers and is also one of the most famous Disney princesses. So much so that even actress Anya Taylor-Joy wants to bring her to life in a movie.

The actress made the statement in an interview with Vogue Hong Kong magazine, where she said the following: ‘I think Frozen would be great. It would be so much fun to shoot ice out of my hands. I’d also become a favorite at kids’ birthday parties. All my siblings have kids now so I’d love for them to say my Aunt Elsa. That would be great.’.

In addition to these reasons, The actress shared that she would love to participate in a musical at some point in her career.In addition to this, he indicated that he really likes working and that it would undoubtedly be a challenge to make a live-action of this beloved Disney movie.

Despite Anya Taylor-Joy’s wishes There is no official announcement from Disney to adapt Frozen to live action. Although there might be some hope with the trend of adapting some of their classics to this format. Perhaps in a few years. Do you think the actress would be good for this role?

What’s next for Anya Taylor-Joy and Frozen?

Anya Taylor-Joy is keeping herself quite busy. This year she had the lead role in Furiosa: From the Mad Max Saga where she played a young Furiosa seeking revenge against those who took her from her family. He is currently working on another project called The Gorge which will be an action movie, but it does not yet have a release date.

As to Frozen. A few years ago Disney announced that they were already working on a couple of new sequels to the adventures of Anna and Elsa. The first of these will arrive in 2027, so there are still no details about its story. The fourth part will probably take much longer to arrive.

