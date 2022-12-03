Special for the Republic

The protagonist of the series ‘Gambito de dama’, Anya Taylor-Joy plays Margot in the movie ‘The Menu’ (in theaters). Her character travels to an island to dine at an exclusive restaurant where the famous chef prepares a tasting dinner for a small group. In this interview, the actress talks about the film directed by Mark Mylod. “For me it is an extremely black satire that does not hold anything back in its criticism of society’s claims to haute cuisine.”

– What did you think of the script when you read it for the first time? At first the story could go in many directions, in the first few minutes it seems as if it is going to be a comedy.

I first fell in love with the way it was written. I thought Seth (Reiss) and Will (Tracy) were very smart and funny. When you read a script and you laugh to yourself it means that the thing is going to work. But then I loved the unexpectedness of the story and I had a lot of fun reading it. I’m interested in doing funny, weird and satirical things

– This character has a lot of character, like Beth in Queen’s Gambit. Is it something you look for in the characters?

I think the characters choose you as much as you choose them. I see that there is a correlation between the ones I played, in the sense that they are usually people who are neglected or underestimated in a certain way, who rise up and use their skill, their ingenuity to change the situation in which they find themselves. And that is something that is always interesting because it means that one walks a path with them. But yeah, I liked that Margot had a lot of character. I loved that she genuinely didn’t care what others thought of her.

– Why do you think they are looking for you to play this type of role?

I’ve always tried to cast different characters, but as to why people choose me to play roles that combine vulnerability and strength, I guess you’ll have to ask the director. I think that I am very connected with my emotions and with my sensitivity, but that I am also strong. This industry, like the rest of the world, can be cutthroat. So yeah, I’m pretty resilient.

– In your opinion, what does this film say about food and class? Subjects that it addresses directly.

I think it warns against gorging yourself and running the risk of becoming apathetic. Food and life are to be enjoyed. There is a level of pretense where you stop enjoying things. It ends up being more about the image than the experience. And I hope that’s what people take away from the movie. That sometimes we can take things less seriously if that means enjoying them more. The irony of the bread plate without bread. Those people were delighted that you served them nothing. Because if you served them something, it was potentially vulgar, which is absurd.