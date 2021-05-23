The actress Anya Taylor-Joy, protagonist of Lady’s Gambit, captured the attention this Saturday when she was the presenter of the last program of season 46 of Saturday night Live and do his opening speech speaking in Spanish. His participation was surprising and his words quickly went viral.

The 25-year-old took advantage of her participation in the successful NBC show to make jokes about the chess series that swept Netflix, to mention the Covid vaccination Y talk about your Hispanic origins.

“It is a great honor to be the host of this last season show of Saturday night Live. And, wait, this show is even more special because it is the first time this year that we have the entire rostrum present fully vaccinated“Taylor-Joy began.

The actress, who also starred in films such as Fragmented Y Emma, continued his speech talking about his Hispanic roots. “Now that you hear my accent, you might be surprised to learn that I was born in Miami, and I grew up in Argentina and London, and my first language is Spanish“, he explained and then unleashed laughter by stating that his” ethnicity “would be” fashion week. “

Anya Taylor-Joy making jokes about Lady’s Gambit on Saturday Night Live.

The jokes about Lady’s gambit they didn’t wait either: “It makes me very happy to say that after watching the program millions of people bought chess boards, but only a dozen learned to use them. If you’re one of those people who thinks chess is difficult, don’t worry, it’s not. “

Immediately, the actress maintained that, whether they are beginners or experts, the first movement they must make is to rest their heads on their hands in a particular intellectual pose.

Then, the actress suggested making the end of the monologue in her native language and asked the approval of the audience present, who did not hesitate to applaud her. “We have an amazing show for you tonightLil Nas X (the guest artist) is here so please don’t go anywhere, “he concluded in perfect Spanish.

Anya Taylor-Joy was the protagonist of Queen’s Gambit, the Netflix series about chess.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s participation was one of the most anticipated and became a trend overnight. In addition, in social networks it became Trending Topic and one of the most shared videos among Spanish speakers and in Argentina.

Weeks ago, the host of the program had been Elon Musk, who also in his opening monologue, surprised everyone by saying that he suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome.