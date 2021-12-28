After the success that was Spider-Man: No Way Home, it is obvious that Sony is going to want to continue building its own universe based on characters related to the arachnid, and it seems that its next project for the big screen will be nothing more and nothing less than a movie of Black Cat.

But who could be the actress that brings this iconic character to life? Well, according to sources Giant Freaking Robot, Sony and Marvel have outlined to Anya Taylor-Joy for this role, although at the moment this has not been verified one hundred percent. Interestingly, this would not be the first time that the actress has participated in a superhero movie, as fans will surely remember her in New Mutants What Magik.

Because it would be a production of Sony Pictures, it would be difficult for us to see this version of Black cat interact with him Spider-man from Tom Holland, But now that the multiverse has already been opened, anything can happen. At the moment we have no choice but to wait and see how true this rumor is.

Editor’s note: Frankly, I think Taylor-Joy is a sensational actress who could play this role perfectly. Of course, it is not enough to have a good actress, but both the script and the direction must also be just as good, and hopefully Sony does justice to the character.

Via: GFR