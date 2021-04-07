In the awarding of the SAG Awards, the young actress Anya taylor joy, not only stood out for his elegant outfit, but also because he won one of the most important awards of the night. She won the award for best actress in “Miniseries or TV movie” for her role in Lady’s Gambit.

The actress showed her emotion on her Instagram account: “My God, this really hit my feelings. Many thanks to my colleagues from SAG Awards for honoring Beth and me. “

On the official Instagram of the SAG Awards they also congratulated the young woman. “Thank you for bringing chess into our lives when we needed it most.”

On the other hand, the actress explained that she wore the “Siren” dress by Vera Wang, designed exclusively for her. In InStyle magazine, her stylist said that “the dress is inspired by nightgowns from the Golden Age of cinema and the silhouette is very much a cocktail dress.”

Finally, the actress complemented her look with jewelry from the Tiffany & Co brand valued at more than $ 800,000, according to Glamor magazine. In his last publication, he thanked the famous brand and explained: “Surely you know how to make a girl feel better.”

