Anya Niewierra has with her literary thriller The Camino won the NS Audience Award. CPNB director Eveline Aendekerk announced this on Wednesday evening in the radio program One today on NPO Radio 1. The price is awarded annually to the six best-selling books of the past book season – between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023. The Camino received 34 percent of the 106,914 votes.

Aendekerk mentioned The Camino, which deals with the suicide of a refugee from Bosnia and Herzegovina on the hiking trail of the same name, “terribly topical”. She also said that “Niewierra has many readers with her books [weet] fascinating and wonderful reading experiences.” Niewierra, who in addition to her writing is director of tourism organization Visit Zuid-Limburg, wins 7,500 euros and a sculpture by Jeroen Henneman. The NS will also advertise its ‘Book of the Year’.

In an initial response, Niewierra expressed herself “honored, moved, but above all extremely grateful” and thanked her readers and the booksellers, who embraced her book “from the start.”

The other nominations were Alter ego by Esther Verhoef, The Royal house by Herman Koch, Coral reef by Suzanne Vermeer, What silence wants by Arthur Japin and We were, I am. Get out of Ruinerwold by Israel van Dorsten.