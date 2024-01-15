Anya Chalotra – known in recent years especially as Yennefer from The Witcher TV series – will be part of the DC cinematic universe giving the voice to Circe in Creature Commandosan animated series.
The confirmation comes from the co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn via Threads. Circe is a Wonder Woman villain based on the Greek mythology character of the same name: an immortal goddess of Aeaea with magical abilities and supernatural beauty.
Apparently, his role in Creature Commandos it won't be central. Gunn said that all series regular characters have been announced in 2023, implying that Chalotra's role will be minor.
Anya Chalotra also in a live action?
However, given that the DCU is a shared universe that also includes live action films, TV shows, and more, it's also possible that Chalotra will reprise her role as Circe in other projects. A TV drama titled Paradise Lost is already set to bring Wonder Woman's home island of Themyscira into the DCU, possibly creating an opportunity for Chalotra to appear in live action.
The main cast of Creature Commandos also includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., David Harbor as Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma as the Bride, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky and Alan Tudyk as Dr Phosphorus. Sean Gunn will voice both Weasel and GI Robot, while Steve Agee will reprise his role as John Economos.
Speaking instead of The Witcher, alongside Anya Chalotra there will also be Laurence Fishburne for Season 4.
#Anya #Chalotra #adversary #Woman #James #Gunn39s #universe
Leave a Reply