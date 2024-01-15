Anya Chalotra – known in recent years especially as Yennefer from The Witcher TV series – will be part of the DC cinematic universe giving the voice to Circe in Creature Commandosan animated series.

The confirmation comes from the co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn via Threads. Circe is a Wonder Woman villain based on the Greek mythology character of the same name: an immortal goddess of Aeaea with magical abilities and supernatural beauty.

James Gunn via Threads

Apparently, his role in Creature Commandos it won't be central. Gunn said that all series regular characters have been announced in 2023, implying that Chalotra's role will be minor.