Independent: Any French election result will result in a Moscow victory

Any of the possible results of the second round of parliamentary elections in France is a victory for Moscow and promises a reduction in aid to Ukraine. Such a statement did British newspaper The Independent.

“If the National Rally wins a majority, its prospective prime minister, Jordan Bardella, 28, insists France will continue to support Ukraine, but he has ruled out sending more long-range weapons and is adamant there will never be any French troops on the ground,” the author writes.

It is noted that if the National Union does not receive a majority of votes, the country’s parliament will be paralyzed in matters of foreign policy: “It is difficult to imagine that any of the results could be anything other than a victory for Moscow.”

Earlier, the leader of the right-wing French National Rally party Marine Le Pen said that French President Emmanuel Macron would not send troops to Ukraine if the prime minister opposed it. According to Le Pen, the prime minister from her party would not allow Kyiv to use long-range French weapons to strike at Russian territory.