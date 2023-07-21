Europe is moving towards greater protection of women against the crime of rape. With the premise of Only a yes is a yes!, MEPs are committed to fighting against impunity in the face of this scourge.

Spain is already somewhat ahead because it has a law that states that only a yes endorses a sexual relationship, otherwise it is a rape. Before, the regulations left women unpunished in many cases because the law required the victim to prove that she had physically resisted.

The argument that a victim was paralyzed out of fear was not valid. Until the law of only yes is yes arrived, highlights the La Vanguardia medium.

In recent days, the European Parliament gave the go-ahead to the document which includes that the definition of rape not only requires physical proof, but also that the absence of consent is proof.

“Consent must be evaluated taking into account the specific circumstances,” say the MEPs, and propose complementary criminal regulations on sexual assault (that is, any non-consensual sexual act that cannot be defined as rape), reported La Vanguardia.

Frances Fitzgerald, MEP leader of the Women’s Rights and Gender Equality committee, defends that “non-consensual sexual relations, that is, rape, must be included in any directive on violence against women.

