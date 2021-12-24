The volunteers had to come up with a perfect plan to be able to save the life of little Jessie Lee: the pictures

The adventure that this sweet little dog had to go through was truly tremendous Jessie Lee. She got lost on a Colorado mountain and, for unknown reasons, got stuck on an escarpment and was in danger of falling off at any moment. Fortunately, thanks to the intervention of some rescuers, everything turned out for the best. But where did that puppy come from?

The story took place on December 8, 2021. The volunteers of the Animal Law Enforcement of the Pikes Peak region in Colorado they received a call warning them of a little dog in danger. Immediately the angels of the association reached the place and were able to assess the gravity of the situation with their own eyes.

A man who lived there had noticed that there was this poor puppy stuck on a close ledge mountain and risked falling down the escarpment at any moment.

That man led the volunteers, providing them with a binoculars with whom they were able to look closely at his position.

The puppy’s position was extremely precarious and under him is one steep escarpment ending in a stream. If he had fallen, he surely would not have survived. So there was a need to operate with extreme caution.

The only solution was to descend from above, hook the puppy and bring it to safety from there. Agents Barker and Johnson, thankfully, were up to the challenge.

Jessie Lee’s Rescue

The two agents are dropped with a double rope system tied to a heavy fence post, managing to reach the dog within a few minutes.

When she saw them approaching, she started to wagging his tail and move all excited. At that moment the fear grew, as any movement could cause the fall.

Fortunately, the plan worked great and the little girl soon arrived safely.

Once safe, the volunteers saw that she was wearing a plaque on her collar that had her name, Jessie Lee, and her name written on it. telephone number of its owners.

At the call, those people were no longer in the skin. They had lost their puppy two weeks earlier and reuniting with her was the only thing they hoped for.