The government has banned the adulteration of any other edible oil in mustard oil from October 1. That is, people will get pure mustard oil from October 1. Rice bran, soybean and palm oil oil cannot be adulterated in mustard oil. The stalwarts of the edible oil industry welcomed the government’s decision, saying it would increase mustard grain production in the country and reduce the import of edible oils.

Adani Wilmer, who sells edible oils under the Fortune brand, and Mother Dairy, which markets edible oils under the Dhara brand, praised the decision, saying it would benefit both farmers and consumers. “It is a good decision,” said Angashu Mallik, deputy chief executive of Adani Wilmar. Consumers will now get pure mustard oil. Rice bran, soybean and palm oil oil are being adulterated in mustard oil. He said that after this decision, five lakh tonnes of mustard oil will be needed, which was being mixed.

12-15 lakh tons of additional mustard

Mallik said, “To produce five lakh tonnes of mustard oil, we will need 12-15 lakh tonnes of mustard. He said that this decision will increase mustard acreage in Rajasthan and other states and increase the income of farmers. Mustard production during the Rabi (winter season) crop in the country was 91.16 lakh tonnes in the 2019-20 crop year (July-June).

Adulterated oil is sold in the name of mustard oil

India’s overall vegetable oil imports could decline by about 134–135 million tonnes in the 2019–20 oil year (November – October) in the previous year on low demand due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. Mallik suggested that the food regulator would have to be vigilant and prevent illegal mixing to ensure compliance with this decision. A spokesperson for Madar Dairy said, “This is definitely a positive decision and it is in every way Is in the interest of consumers, farmers and those who sell pure mustard oil sincerely, because consumers in large markets of mustard oil like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh were misled and sold adulterated oil in the name of mustard oil was going.

Farmers will get better price for the crop

He said that Mother Dairy has always advocated pure mustard oil, which gives the right taste and aroma. Adulteration in mustard oil affects both quality and taste. He said that apart from the ban on adulteration of other edible oils, farmers will get better price for the crop. Recently, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had sent a letter to the Food Safety Commissioner of all states and union territories, saying that “adulteration of mustard oil with any other edible oil in India is prohibited from October 1, 2020. is.